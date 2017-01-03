Intruder Shot and Killed by Resident

On January 2, 2017 around 5:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 Block of East Artesia Boulevard regarding a shooting that had just occurred.

Upon arrival officers located a male adult subject that was suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso. A resident who was responsible for the shooting remained at the scene and was being detained by officers while they conducted their investigation. The incident is preliminarily being investigated as a burglary that was occurring, that resulted in the resident shooting the subject in self-defense.

The Long Beach Fire Department responded and transported the subject to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Homicide Detectives responded and they are handling the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

The identity of the decedent is being withheld pending identification by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is urged to call Homicide Detectives Mark Mattia or Donald Goodman at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smart phone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.