Join Long Beach Heritage On a Walking Tour of The East Village Saturday

Join Long Beach Heritage Saturday, January 14, 2017, for the East Village Walking tour. Future tours of the historic district will be given the second Saturday of each month. The East Village is home to several of the earliest “own-your-own” residential high-rises catering to elegant resort living built after World War I and the discovery of oil in the region. Victorian cottages, from as early as 1905, nestle between stunning Art Deco and Italian Renaissance commercial buildings. Today’s East Village residents enjoy charming boutiques, restaurants, and cafes on streets lined with spectacular art and architecture. Tour highlights include the Broadlind Hotel, Cooper Arms, Lafayette Complex, and the Royal Hotel.

The two hour tour begins at 9:30 a.m.. in front of Modica’s restaurant at Ocean Blvd and Linden Ave. Tickets are $ 10.00 each and can be purchased through Pay Pal at www.lbheritage.org. Tickets will be held in Will call and distributed at the meeting site. Should it be raining, please call 562-493-7019 to reschedule.

For additional information, call 562-493-7019 or visit www.lbheritage.org.

Long Beach Heritage is a non-profit education and advocacy group which promotes public knowledge and preservation of significant historic and architectural resources and the cultural heritage of Long Beach.