Laughs For Love Celebrates 5th Anniversary With Annual Dinner and Comedy Show

‘Laughs for Love’ is an annual dinner and comedy show. This year the group will be celebrating the 5th anniversary of Love Beyond Limits as a non-profit organization. The event will take place on March 25, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The ‘Laughs for Love’ event serves as the primary fundraiser for the Love Beyond Limits organization. The event will take place on Saturday, March 25th from 6 to 10 pm. The event will be held at The Salvation Army center; located at 3000 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90807. Tickets are $40 per adult, and $25 per child. Sponsorship opportunities are also available to cover the costs of tickets.

Love Beyond Limits has served over 1000 families in the Long Beach, Compton, and Greater Los Angeles areas. Through this event, funds will be raised to cover the costs of day-to-day operations. These operations include after school tutoring, mentoring, homework help, Friday workshops and the 13 stone program.

This event is the primary fundraiser for their summer retreat program which provides young women with a four-week camping experience at Villanova Preparatory School. Many of the young women we serve are from the inner city and have never been camping before. Through this experience, our young women will participate in outdoor experiences, computer science classes, SAT prep, team building activities, and meeting international students.

“Love Beyond Limits is here to help young people reach their full potential, despite the cards they are dealt. The goal is simply to LOVE without limits and provide these young people with opportunities not available when I was growing up,” said Maleka Long, Founder.

To learn more visit us at www.lovebeyondlimits.org, or call at (562) 349-0424.