LBCC is One of 20 Colleges Selected For New California Guided Pathways Initiative

Long Beach City College was one of the 20 colleges statewide selected to participate in the new California Guided Pathways Initiative.

The initiative will help the selected community colleges implement an integrated, institution-wide approach to student success by creating specific, structured plans that support students throughout their education through completion of a degree. Guided pathways provide students with clear, educationally coherent program maps that include specific course sequences, progress milestones, and program learning outcomes.

After a competitive selection process, LBCC was chosen based on the depth and quality of the College’s existing efforts.

“Long Beach City College has a strong record of supporting students in achieving their educational goals, and being a part of this initiative will strengthen that mission and increase the success of the students we serve,” said Ann-Marie Gabel, LBCC’s Acting Superintendent-President. “Guided pathways are at the core of LBCC’s strategic plan and lines up well with our goal to accelerate students’ educational path to completion.”

As part of the initiative, LBCC will participate in six institutes to receive guidance and time to create specific pathways plans for students’ educational achievement and develop the strategies needed to accomplish this goal on campus. LBCC will also be assigned two Pathways coaches who will support and advance LBCC’s plan over the next three years.

LBCC and the other selected community colleges will work together over the next few years to advance each college’s pathways efforts and provide an example for other colleges both statewide and nationwide.

Under the fiscal agency of the Foundation for California Community Colleges, the project draws on the expertise of the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), Bakersfield College, Center for Community College Student Engagement (CCCSE), Community College Research Center (CCRC), National Center for Inquiry & Improvement (NCII), and WestEd. Additional support will be provided by the Aspen Institute, Achieving the Dream, Jobs for the Future, and Public Agenda.

The project is funded by the College Futures Foundation and the Teagle Foundation, in addition to fees paid by participating colleges. Colleges will pay a participation fee of $15,000 per year ($45,000 total).

A full list of the 20 colleges selected for the initiative will be found on the California Community College Chancellor’s Office newsroom website.