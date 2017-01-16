LBPD Announces Appointment of Lieutenant Jeffrey Berkenkamp to Commander

Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has selected Lieutenant Jeffrey Berkenkamp, a 19-year-veteran, for the position of Commander.

Lieutenant Berkenkamp began his career with the Long Beach Police Department in 1997, promoted to Sergeant in 2007, and to Lieutenant in 2015.

During his career, Lieutenant Berkenkamp has worked a variety of assignments including: Patrol, Field Training Officer, Directed Enforcement, SWAT, Critical Incident Management, Event Planning Section, with his most recent assignment as the Lieutenant overseeing the Special Enforcement Section, which includes SWAT, the K-9 Detail, and Air Support.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business from California State University, Long Beach, and is also a graduate of the Sherman Block Leadership Institute. Lt. Berkenkamp will begin his new assignment on January 21, 2017, as the Commander of the West Patrol Division.

The Long Beach Police Department congratulates Lieutenant Berkenkamp and wishes him continued success.

Current West Patrol Division Commander Robert Smith will assume Command of the Gang & Violent Crimes Division to replace Commander Robert Luman who recently retired.