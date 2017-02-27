LBPD Awarded $30.1 Million Blue Line Contract

The Long Beach Police Department today was awarded a $30.1 million contract over a 5-year period, to provide law enforcement services for the eight station platforms of the Blue Line that are in the City’s jurisdiction.

“Long Beach will now be able to control its own public safety destiny on the Blue Line and our eight stations,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “Over the next year we will make the Blue Line safer and hire approximately 30 new police personnel to assist in this important effort.”

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board approved a New Multi-Agency Law Enforcement Contract to improve safety and security on Los Angeles County’s Metro Bus and Rail System. Mayor Garcia made the motion that passed unanimously.

“We are very happy with the MTA Board’s decision to allow LBPD to be a part of the multi-agency security plan. We have a strong and unique knowledge of our community and believe that this is the best option for serving the needs of our City. Through this contract, we will be able to reduce response time to calls for service, increase law enforcement visibility, and deter crime in and around this important transportation corridor,” said Police Chief Robert Luna. “We are very grateful for this opportunity and appreciate the support we have received from our city and community leaders. We thank Sheriff McDonnell and the LASD for the service they have provided to our community and we look forward to working in partnership with them in the future.”

The proposal will include a field team and an administration team of approximately 30 employees. Approximately one-third of the Blue Line runs through Long Beach.

The Long Beach Police Department is committed to the philosophy of community-oriented policing, and the department is led by our strategic vision of a “Safe City for All People.” The Blue Line is an integral piece infrastructure that defines Long Beach, and the department is looking forward to the opportunity to provide law enforcement services along the Blue Line.

On February 5, 2016, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority released a Request for Proposal (RFP) for Transit Law Enforcement Services. The Long Beach Police Department submitted a proposal in response to the RFP acknowledging that this contract would enable the Department to increase law enforcement visibility and deter crime, specifically related to surface transportation.

The multi-agency contract will take effect July 1, 2017.