LBPD Offers Spring Break Safety Tips

With Spring Break scheduled next week for most Long Beach Unified School District students, the Long Beach Police Department would like to provide the following safety information, which may prevent youth and their families from becoming victims of crime:

Curfew

Parents and youngsters are reminded that the City’s curfew law will be strictly enforced. Section 9.58.010 of the Long Beach Municipal Code states: “It is unlawful for any minor under the age of eighteen (18) years to remain in or upon any ‘public place’ as defined in Section 9.02.090, between the hours of 10:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. the following day.”

The L.B.P.D. takes curfew violations seriously. Our experience has shown that youth who are on the street after curfew are more likely to become victims of violent crime and/or more likely to become involved in criminal behavior. We remind parents that it’s important for you to know the whereabouts of your children at all times and to ensure they arrive home safely before curfew.

Curfew laws are in place to protect youth and keep them safe, and the L.B.P.D. will enforce this law with your child’s safety in mind.

Street Safety

The popularity of handheld electronics and other devices can make you an easy target for criminals looking for an easy steal. For your safety, we strongly encourage you to practice the following safety tips:

Do not make it obvious that you have a cell phone, i-Pod, or other electronic device

Whenever possible, avoid using your electronic device on the street

Do not display valuables in public (money, jewelry, etc.)

Always be alert and aware of your surroundings and the people around you

Stay in well-lighted areas as much as possible

Places that make you vulnerable include dark parks & parking lots, alleyways, and restrooms

If you feel someone is following you, move to a well-populated area

Travel with a friend; there is safety in numbers

Walk close to the curb and avoid doorways, bushes, and alleys where someone could hide

Report suspicious activity immediately by calling 9-1-1

Alcohol

The Long Beach Police Department has a zero-tolerance policy for underage alcohol consumption. Any underage persons found to be consuming alcohol will be cited/arrested for appropriate alcohol violations. Any person found to be contributing to the delinquency of a minor will also be cited and/or arrested.

Home Safety Tips

Whether you are taking a trip or plan to enjoy a stay-cation, take a few minutes to review some burglary prevention tips:

Meet your neighbors – this makes it easier to recognize a person that doesn’t belong. Neighbors that communicate are more likely to look out for one another.

Report loiterers – loitering is often a precursor activity for burglars, enabling them to case the area

Immediately report suspicious activity by calling 9-1-1, and be sure to get a good description of any subjects you report as well as location

Keep any gates to backyards locked and secure at all times

Be sure your house number is visible from the street – should Police or emergency personnel ever need to respond to your home it allows them to find it more quickly

Keep porch lights on at night – this makes suspicious persons visible, and your house number illuminated

When away for extended periods, make sure your home has the “lived in” look by having lights on timers, and ask a neighbor to park in your driveway, clear any newspapers/fliers that may accumulate, and check your property periodically.

By working together, we can help provide families a safe and enjoyable Spring Break.