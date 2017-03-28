LBPL Kicks Off National Library Month With New Mobile Studio and Amnesty Program

April is National Library Month, and the Long Beach Public Library is celebrating by launching a Mobile Studio, and by offering an Overdue Fines Amnesty Program as well.

“Libraries provide opportunities for all residents to learn, grow and discover new skills, and we are committed to increasing access to all our wonderful library resources,” said Mayor Robert Garcia.

The Mobile Studio will bring technology classes and workshops to all 12 library locations on a rotating monthly schedule, community centers, and neighborhood special events, with a ribbon cutting on Saturday, April 1, at 10:00 am at the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library, 5870 Atlantic Avenue. The event will also feature 3D printing, programming with Scratch and Tinkercad, and painting with robots. All workshops are free and designed to engage the entire family, and will continue throughout the year.

The Long Beach Public Library will also offer an Overdue Fines Amnesty Program in April. Fines will be forgiven for all overdue materials returned to the Long Beach Public Library, and free replacement library cards will also be given to anyone who has lost their card.

“The Library Amnesty Program benefits both our residents and our library system. It’s truly a win-win for all,” said Councilmember Roberto Uranga, who introduced the item for Council approval on March 7, 2017. “More than 4,000 residents benefitted from last year’s Amnesty Program, returning more than $230,000 worth of overdue materials.”

Councilwomen Suzie Price and Stacy Mungo co-sponsored the item, which was unanimously approved.

“April is National Library Month and this year libraries across the nation are celebrating how ‘Libraries Transform,’ ” said Glenda Williams, Director of Library Services. “Here in Long Beach, our library services are continuously transforming and we are thrilled to launch and highlight our newest services to our residents, the Mobile Studio and Speed Reader, our book bike library.”

More information about National Library Month, the Mobile Studio, and the Amnesty Program can be found on the library’s website, www.lbpl.org.