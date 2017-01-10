Leadership Long Beach Joins Mayor and Others to Spearhead MLK National Day of Service Throughout Long Beach

Join us in Long Beach on the MLK holiday on Monday, January 16 as Leadership Long Beach, the Port of Long Beach, the Office of Mayor Robert Garcia, the Office of Vice Mayor Rex Richardson and numerous community and city organizations collaborate to make the MLK, Jr. Holiday a “Day On, not a Day Off” in honor of the MLK National Day of Service. The day will start with a kickoff rally with city leaders at MLK Park in Central Long Beach; then volunteers will disperse across the city participating in environmental service projects throughout Long Beach.

This marks the seventh year Leadership Long Beach and its alumni have collaborated with community partners to rally Long Beach residents to give back to the community through the MLK National Day of Service. This year’s projects extend over the city, thereby allowing residents to do volunteer service near their neighborhood or venture out to other parts of the city to fulfill needs there. Past projects have included tree plantings at area parks including the MLK, Jr. Park, fruit harvesting for local food banks, the nature trails clean-up at DeForest Park, and trash and debris removal from lots around the old Atlantic Theatre.

To get information on the projects listing and links to register to volunteer, go to http://leadershiplb.org/mlk/.

“This collaborative project, which touches the diverse communities of Long Beach, aligns with the MLK, Jr. National Day of Service goal to ‘Make it a Day On, Not a Day Off’,” states Jeff Williams, Executive Director of Leadership Long Beach. “This is a great way to have the community focus on the messages from Dr. King through doing service and celebrating his life’s work by having all of Long Beach serve together.”

Event Details

Monday, January 16, 2017

MLK, Jr. Park

1950 Lemon Avenue

Long Beach 90805

8 am Kickoff Rally – Pancake Breakfast

8:30 am Welcome from city leaders

9 am Volunteers disperse to service sites around the city

12:30 pm Most projects will complete their tasks by this time

To get information on the projects listing and links to register to volunteer, go to http://leadershiplb.org/mlk/.

All are welcome to volunteer and join the celebration as Long Beach residents honor the MLK, Jr. holiday by serving the community and celebrating the work of Dr. King. A free pancake breakfast will be provided for volunteers at the kickoff rally by the Long Beach Fire Department and shuttles provided by Molina Healthcare will help with transportation to the projects. Volunteers should dress appropriately, bring their own reusable water bottle and prepare themselves for mostly outdoor, physical activities. Each site will supply most tools and materials for the service activity.

Partners for the 2017 MLK National Day of Service projects in Long Beach include Office of Mayor Robert Garcia, Port of Long Beach, Office of Vice Mayor Rex Richardson, Leadership Long Beach, Molina Healthcare, Volunteer Center South Bay-Harbor-Long Beach, Long Beach Fire Department, Rebuilding Together Long Beach, Arts Council for Long Beach, Surfrider Foundation-Long Beach Chapter, Farmers & Merchants Bank, Our Foods, Long Beach Clean Up, and Grant Neighborhood Association.

ABOUT:

Leadership Long Beach: Leadership Long Beach was founded in 1989 by some of our community’s most influential and visionary stakeholders. These founders envisioned the formation of a civic improvement program that would serve the community by educating and motivating leaders on issues important to the future and sustainability of our city. The leaders produced by the Leadership Long Beach program have shared experiences, associations and values that enable them to set imaginative, yet realistic goals, and achieve them through coordinated and effective strategies. Leadership Long Beach has four principled leadership programs – the Institute, Youth Leadership Long Beach, Executive Quick Start and Leadership Foundations – as well as offers continual leadership and networking opportunities throughout the year.