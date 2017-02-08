Literacy Fair Celebrates Reading With Free Books for Kids in AOC7

AOC7 stands for Anaheim, Orange, Cherry & 7th St. These four streets represent the borders to improve the overall quality of life within our community. AOC7 is committed to accomplishing its mission by joining residents and businesses to prevent community deterioration and enhance public safety.

The biggest reason for our book drive is to help address the following concern of our city. Long Beach is one of more than 124 cities that is addressing the issue of literacy among our nation’s youth.

In the past four years, we gave away 20,000 FREE books to the children in our neighborhood. This is our fifth year and we want to continue our Book Drive and Literacy Fair until we make an impact in our community.

This goal of AOC7 is to collect 3,000 children’s books new or slightly used for the children in our community. Each child that attends our Literacy Fair will receive at least TWO free books to encourage them to read throughout the summer vacation.

The children of AOC7 and it’s surrounding areas will have the opportunity to CELEBRATE READING on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at the Literacy Fair which will be held at Mac Arthur Park from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. We will have music, multicultural dances, literacy booths and storytelling.

Please join us in CELEBRATE READING and donate a book or two to our cause. Thank you in advance!

Drop Off Locations:

Neighborhood Resource Center

100 Broadway, Ste. 550

Lincoln Elementary School

1175 E. 11th Street

Mark Twain Library

1401 E. Anaheim Street

The Center Long Beach

2017 E. 4th Street

Any questions please contact Mary at 562-758-5751 msmarys61@hotmail.com or Rocio 562-882-3326 addy1412@yahoo.com.