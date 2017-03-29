Long Beach Adopts Gender-Neutral Restrooms

The City of Long Beach is requiring that all single-user restrooms in any business, City and government building, and other public places be available to all genders, and have new accompanying signage, as mandated by State Assembly Bill 1732, which went into effect on March 1, 2017.

“Providing inclusive, safe, gender-neutral restrooms is an important step forward for Long Beach,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “It is important that all people feel valued and respected as a vital part of our diverse community.”

All existing City buildings with single-user toilet facilities are in the process of installing the new required signs to ensure equal access in public accommodations.

The required unisex signage consists of a geometric triangle and circle. The triangle symbol should contrast with the circle symbol, either light on a dark background or dark on a light background. No pictogram, text, or Braille is required on the symbol.

Single-user restrooms are facilities with no more than one toilet and/or urinal, with a lock on the inside, and designated for use by one occupant at a time or for family or assisted use.

In compliance with Title 24 of the California Code of Regulations pursuant to the 2016 Edition of the California Building Code, all single-user toilet facilities in any business establishment, City and government agency building, or other public place must be identifiable for all-gender use with new required signage placed in clear view to entrances at single-user restrooms.

For more information on single-user, gender-neutral restrooms in Long Beach, visit: www.lbds.info/lbgenderneutralrestrooms.