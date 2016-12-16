Long Beach Airport to Begin Renovations at Parking Lot A

Long Beach Airport (LGB) will begin renovations to one of its two parking lots shortly after the busy holiday travel season. The improvements will be made to Lot A, the parking structure located nearest to the historic terminal.

“We’re always looking for ways to further improve the travel experience at Long Beach Airport,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “These improvements will enhance accessibility for both vehicles and pedestrians while also prolonging the life of the parking structure.”

The renovations will include:

Replacing enclosed staircases with outdoor, open air stairways

Replacing the existing elevator with two updated elevators

Modifying vehicle entry and exit points

Improving lighting and interior painting

Restriping parking spaces

“We take great pride in maintaining our facilities at the highest levels for our customers,” said Airport Director Jess L. Romo, AAE. “These improvements demonstrate our commitment to excellent service and convenience at Long Beach Airport.”

Parking Lot A will close on January 7 for the renovations. The last day travelers will be permitted to park in the garage will be Thursday, December 29. All vehicles must exit the garage by Friday, January 6 or be subject to towing, so travelers are advised to plan accordingly and park in Lot B if they won’t return from their trips until after that date.

Airport staff will continue outreach using multiple platforms to ensure the word gets out to those affected by Lot A’s closure, including signage posted throughout the garage. The renovations are expected to be completed by Fall 2017.

For general parking information, ABM Parking Services at LGB may be reached at 562.377.6116.

Travel Tips:

Go green and take the bus. Long Beach Transit has a convenient stop at the airport on Barbara London Drive.

Relax and let someone else do the driving. If you’re able, have a friend or family member drop you off right in front of the terminal.

Treat yourself to some luxury. Valet parking is available for $24 per day just north of the terminal, and includes a free car wash.

If you’re staying at a local hotel, see if they have a shuttle to the airport.

If you must drive yourself, Lot B at the airport is still a convenient and affordable option at just $17 per day.

