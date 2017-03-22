Long Beach Airport Named Best Airport for Dining For Second Consecutive Year

Long Beach Airport (LGB) recently won two prestigious awards for its concessions program. LGB was named Best Airport for Dining in the United States in a USA Today/10Best.com Readers’ Choice poll. This is the second year in a row that Long Beach Airport has won the title. The airport also won an award for Best Program Design in the Small Hub category from Airport Revenue News magazine.

“We’re very proud of our local restaurants and small businesses in Long Beach and we are excited that visitors from across the country can experience what Long Beach has to offer,” said Mayor Robert Garcia.

USA Today/10Best.com declared that LGB harkens back to the golden age of flying, and that its street-side favorites are a great representation of local flavors.

“Long Beach airport is honored to receive these awards for the second year in a row and grateful for our facility and team who contributed to our win.” said Airport Director Jess L. Romo, A.A.E. “Once again, in the USA Today/10Best.com Readers’ Choice poll, LGB was by far the smallest of the 15 airports nominated for Best Airport Dining in terms of passenger activity, which further proves our deservedness.”

Among the other honorees recognized was San Francisco International Airport which is a Long Beach Airport destination. Other large hubs on the list included Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport, George Bush International Airport, and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

The Airport Revenue News awards were announced at its recent Revenue Conference and Exhibition in New Orleans, Louisiana. The selection process began in September 2016 and involved the airport industry in soliciting nominations, before they narrowed down the field of finalists. A committee of industry professionals voted on those finalists to select winners for each category.

Besides winning in the Airport with the Best Program Design category, LGB was also nominated for Airport with the Best Customer Service by Airport Revenue News magazine.