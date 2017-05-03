Long Beach Celebrates Bike Month Throughout May

The City of Long Beach will be celebrating Bike Month throughout the month of May by offering a wide variety of mobility related activities and discounts for residents. The highlight of Bike Month is Bike to Work Week, which takes place May 15 to May 19.

“I encourage Long Beach residents to participate in one of the many events being offered by the City during Bike Month,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “There are a variety of great opportunities to connect with your community while learning about the benefits of bicycling.”

Bike Month is celebrated across the United States and offers an opportunity to showcase the benefits of bicycling, and encourages more people to incorporate bicycling into their daily lives.

During the month of May, the City will be hosting different events such as: bicycle maintenance and safety workshops, bicycle recycling drop-offs, bike to lunch and bike to work events, and the unveiling of the next Unicorn Bike. All Bike Month events can be viewed on www.bikelongbeach.org.

“Cycling through Long Beach allows you to explore and discover hidden treasures that can sometimes be overlooked when driving,” said City Manager Patrick H. West. “We will continue to be a bike-friendly City, and we hope that by celebrating Bike Month, residents are encouraged to embrace bike riding.”

The City is encouraging residents to take part in the Mobility Challenge and “be counted” by the new Eco-Totem along the beach path near the Belmont Pier. The goal is for 1,000,000 bicyclists and pedestrians to pass the Eco-Totem by the end of 2017.

“We are committed to expanding Long Beach’s mobility infrastructure and adding new programs to make it easier for people of all ages and abilities to get around the City on a bicycle,” said Public Works Director, Craig Beck.

In celebration of Bike Month, Long Beach Bike Share has announced a new fare structure, including lower rates for monthly plan users and a new annual plan. The new monthly plan gives members 90 minutes of ride time daily for $15 a month, while the new annual plan gives members 90 minutes of ride time daily for $10 a month (with a year-long commitment). Since the launch of the Long Beach Bike Share program in March of 2016, over 9,700 members have biked over 111,000 miles around Long Beach. The network of 60 hubs and 400 bikes enable visitors and residents to conveniently reach key destinations in the City, including the system’s most popular hubs at Aquarium of the Pacific, Belmont Pier, and City Hall.

During Bike to Work Week, Bike Share will be offering membership discounts through their Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook pages.