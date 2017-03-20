Long Beach Celebrates First Anniversary of Bike Share

The City of Long Beach Thursday, March 17, unveiled the first “Unicorn Bike” to help celebrate the Long Beach Bike Share program’s first anniversary. One of the distinctive bright blue bicycles was temporarily transformed into a one-of-a-kind, specially branded bike – complete with hot pink paint and sugar skulls – for a partnership between CycleHop, the City’s Bike Share program operator, and Lola’s Mexican Cuisine, 2030 E. 4th Street.

“The Long Beach Bike Share program is an incredible success, and it’s getting even better,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “The Unicorn Bike campaign is a fun way to get more people interested in the Bike Share program and also a new opportunity to partner with our local businesses.”

The Unicorn Bike has joined the other 400 bikes in the City’s Bike Share program, so if you want to ride it, you might need some help finding it. That’s where social media comes in. Regular clues and hints will be posted on the Long Beach Bike Share Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

“I am thrilled to see our Bike Share partner with Lola’s Mexican Cuisine,” said Councilmember Jeannine Pearce. “Unicorn Bikes are something that I am excited about and I know they help promote local businesses.”

The Unicorn Bike is available to ride through today, May 20, 2017. Registered Bike Share users who post photos of themselves on the Unicorn Bike to Twitter, Instagram or Facebook with the hashtags #LBUnicorn, #LBBikeShare, and #ILoveLolas will be eligible for prizes, including water bottles and sunglasses, free Aquarium of the Pacific and Queen Mary exhibit tickets, and Lola’s Mexican Cuisine $100 gift cards.

“In the year since Bike Share was launched, I have seen a substantial increase in enthusiasm surrounding Long Beach’s bicycle programs,” said Tony Cruz, Long Beach Bicycle Ambassador. “The widespread availability of bicycles through the Bike Share program has made cycling a convenient and fun form of transportation in the City.”

Unicorn Bike campaigns are gaining popularity for businesses and bike share programs across the country to collaboratively expand their social media and marketing horizons.

“We’re excited for Lola’s Mexican Cuisine to sponsor the City’s first Unicorn Bike,” said Luis Navarro, Lola’s General Manager. “This is a great concept and I believe it’s going to bring more visibility and customers to our business. We’ve designed a fun and engaging social media campaign around it, and I can’t wait to see how much fun people have with it!”

The City’s Bike Share program launched in March 2016, and boasts more than 7,800 members who collectively have biked more than 88,000 miles. The network of 60 hubs and 400 bikes enables visitors and residents to conveniently reach key destinations in the City including the system’s most popular hubs at Aquarium of the Pacific, Belmont Pier, and City Hall. The bike share network, which operates without cost to the City, will continue to expand in coming months with the addition of 140 additional bikes throughout the City – including hubs near California State University, Long Beach and the Queen Mary. For more information, visit www.longbeachbikeshare.com.