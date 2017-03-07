Long Beach Chorale & Chamber Orchestra Presents “Haydn & Bach”

The Long Beach Chorale and Chamber Orchestra (LBCCO) continues their 28th season with a program of works by two of the most celebrated composers in history. The concert features Franz Joseph Haydn’s Lord Nelson Mass and Johann Sebastian Bach’s Concerto in D Minor for Two Violins, performed by full orchestra, 70-voice chorus, and violin soloists Luanne Homzy and Lisa Liu, and will take place on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26 at Grace First Presbyterian Church in Long Beach.

Haydn wrote his Lord Nelson Mass, or Missa in Augustiis (Mass in Troubled Times), in 1798, and named it as a reflection of the chaos that Napoleon had unleashed upon Austria. Unbeknownst to Haydn, Napoleon had suffered a staggering defeat in the Battle of the Nile at the hand of British forces led by Admiral Horatio Nelson. News of the victory reached Austria near the time of the first performance of the mass and because of this victory, the piece came to be known as the Lord Nelson Mass. The work has been called “arguably [his] greatest single composition.” The fiery, flashy, and poignant score also features a quartet of soloists including soprano Marlissa Hudson in the famously difficult soprano role.

The other featured piece of the evening will be Bach’s Concerto in D Minor for Two Violins, also known as the “Bach Double.” An exquisite example of Bach’s late Baroque style, the concerto is characterized by the dramatic interplay between the violins throughout the work.

The LBCCO’s performances of “Haydn & Bach” will take place at Grace First Presbyterian Church, located at 3955 N. Studebaker Rd, Long Beach, 90808. There will be a silent auction for a variety of gift baskets and audience members are invited to remain after the performance to enjoy refreshments at the LBCCO’s signature post-concert reception.

Tickets, available now, are $30 for general admission and $15 for students with ID. Tickets can be purchased online at www.LongBeachChorale.org, or by calling (562) 427-1931.

Concert Facts at a Glance

Saturday, March 25, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 26, 4:00 p.m.

Grace First Presbyterian Church

3955 N. Studebaker Rd. Long Beach 90808

Tickets: $30 General/$15 with Student ID