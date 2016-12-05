Long Beach Ministers Alliances to host Cookie Johnson Book Signing Event

The Long Beach Ministers Alliances will host the Cookie Johnson, “Believing In Magic” book signing event on Saturday, December 10, 2016 at The Michelle Obama Library.

Cookie is best known as the wife of Superstar Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles, Dodgers Owner, Magic Johnson and mother to “Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills start, E.J. Johnson.

Now, she steps out of the shadows and becomes the light of hope for marriages, family, faith and fortitude.

The release of Cookie’s new book sheds astounding insight into a world that transcends sports and introduces family choices, pain, success and hope.

In her new memoir, Cookie Johnson, wife of NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, shares details of her marriage, motherhood, faith, and how an HIV diagnosis twenty-five years ago changed the course of their lives forever.

On November 7, 1991, basketball icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson stunned the world with the news that he was HIV-positive. For the millions who watched, his announcement became a pivotal moment not only for the nation, but his family and wife. Twenty-five years later, Cookie Johnson shares her story and the emotional journey that started on that day—from life as a pregnant and joyous newlywed to one filled with the fear that her husband would die, she and her baby would be infected with the virus, and their family would be shunned. Believing in Magic is the story of her marriage to Earvin nearly four decades of loving each other, losing their way, and eventually finding a path they never imagined.

November 7, 2016 will mark a quarter-century since the announcement and Cookie’s survival and triumph as a wife, mother, and God-fearing woman.

Cookie has never shared her full account of the reasons that she stayed and her life with Earvin “Magic” Johnson. Believing in Magic is her story.

The Cookie Johnson, “Believing In Magic” book signing is Saturday, December 10, 2016 from 1:00PM – 3:00PM at The Michelle Obama Library, 5870 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, California, 90805.

According to event coordinator, Steve Neal, “this is an exciting multi-city opportunity introduced by the Southern Christian Leadership Council (S.C.L.C.) and embraced by the Long Beach Ministers Alliance. It presents the opportunity of merging two of Southern California’s Faith-Based Organizations for a broader community benefit.”

The event is co-sponsored by Vice-Mayor Rex Richardson and the 9th District Council Office.

During the event, Cookie will share the emotional tensions of this painful time and the powerful outcomes that resulted from her durable faith and believe in God. Her powerful testimony will be followed by a moderated question and answer period followed by her book signing.

“We believe this up close and personal presentation will strengthen everyone in attendance”, Neal stated. “Every marriages and family have presented with challenges and choices. Cookie Johnson’s story will help us all understand the value of faith and love.”