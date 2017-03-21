Long Beach Playhouse Presents Treasure Island

On April 8, the Long Beach Playhouse presents Treasure Island, the beloved classic by Robert Louis Stevenson. For many of us, most of what we know about pirates, buried treasure and adventure came from Stevenson’s novel. In 2005, Phil Willmott re-imagined the story with 21st century sensibilities and the belief that women make outstanding pirates. It is his version – which fully retains the swashbuckling story and spirit of the original – that will delight Playhouse audiences this season.

At its heart, the story is a brilliant yarn of piracy on the tropical seas. At the center of the tale are Jim Hawkins, a 14-year-old boy who longs for adventure, and the infamous Long John Silver, a complex study of good and evil. The story of the unscrupulous buccaneer-rogue and young Jim wins the heart of anyone who has ever longed for romance, treasure and adventure.

“Everybody loves this story,” said Playhouse Executive Director, Madison Mooney. “It’s the perfect show for all ages. I know people will love the story and the set and costumes. We totally bring the swashbuckling seven seas to glorious life!”

“It’s a big cast, 19 people,” said Artistic Director, Sean Gray. “We’re lucky to have Donna Fritsche upstairs in her shop with her volunteers and interns creating eye-candy costumes that make actors feel loved. And downstairs Larry Mura does with wood and paint what Donna does with thread and fabric.”

Among the 19 actors, ten are making their Playhouse debuts. They are: Jill Prout, Erik Celso Mann, Gregory McEwen, Valiant Michael, Jack Murphy, A’driana Abbate, Sean Quinn, Anthony Austin, Frank Wentzel and Jake Blakely. The nine returning actors are: Carmel Artstein, Serena Bottani-Henderson, Jaxson Brashier, Carole Louise Duffs, David Clark Hutchison, Lisa J. Salas, Sabrina Sonner, Lorraine Winslow and Mitchell Nunn, with Treasure Island marking his 65th Playhouse production.

The show opens April 8 and runs through May 6.

SPECIAL EVENTS FOR THIS PLAY:

Pay what you can Thursday April 6- community members are invited for whatever they can afford

Two for One Preview Friday April 7 – Tickets are $10.00

Opening Night Champagne Reception with cast on April 8- Tickets are $27.00

Ticket Pricing:

Friday: Adults are $20.00, Seniors $18.00, and Students $14.00

Saturday and Sunday: Adults are $24.00, Seniors $21.00, and Students $14.00.

Tickets are available at www.lbplayhouse.org, or by calling 562-494-1014, option 1.

Long Beach Playhouse is located at 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach, CA, 90804, right across from the Long Beach Recreation golf course. The Playhouse is community-supported theatre with programs and events that cut across age, gender, ethnic, and cultural boundaries.

Performances are 8 p.m. Friday, and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The box office is open Wednesday-Saturday from 3:00-8:00 pm and Sundays from 1:00-2:00 pm on scheduled matinees.