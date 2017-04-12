Long Beach Playhouse Presents Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

Winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike is one of the most lauded and beloved Broadway plays of recent years. It’s a story that starts with sibling rivalry and ends with reconciliation and redemption. In between are flirtations with voodoo, Disney and Chekov.

“Christopher Durang is the playwright,” said Madison Mooney, Executive Director for the Long Beach Playhouse. “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike is a story about relationships between siblings. As the name implies it draws on some Chekhovian themes but no familiarity with Chekov is needed to be thoroughly understood and enjoyed by the audience.”

The plot revolves around three middle-aged single siblings whose long dead parents were theater-loving professors who named their children for Chekov characters. Now flawed adults Vanya and Sonia live together and are supported by Masha, their movie star sister. When Masha returns home with a younger lover named Spike things get tense.

Sean Gray, Playhouse Producing Artistic Director, has long wanted to produce Vanya in The Studio and is thrilled to be at the artistic helm for the production. “Durang created a collection of hilariously complex characters in his script, said Gray. “With humor and insight, he shows us the shallowness of ambition and regret.”

The six-member cast members are all Playhouse veterans. Gary Douglas, recently seen in the production of Death of a Salesman, portrays Vanya while Sonia is brought to life by Susan E. Taylor, last seen in Ravenscroft. Courtney Reil Owens, previously Mrs. Cratchit in A Christmas Carol, is Cassandra. Andrea Stradling is Masha and her last appearance here was How the Other Half Loves. Jonah Ethan Snyder and Gabrielle Boyd both made their Playhouse debuts in Hot L Baltimore. Jonah returns as Spike and Gabrielle as Nina.

The cast is directed by Ryan Holihan. He grew up in southern California and has worked as a director and actor. His acting credits include the films The Addams Family (1991), Apollo 13 (1995) and Ed Wood (1994).

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike opens on April 29 and runs through May 27. It contains adult language and content.

SPECIAL EVENTS FOR THIS PLAY:

Pay what you can Thursday April 27- community can see this production for whatever they can afford

Two for One Preview Friday April 28 – Tickets are $10.00

Opening Night Champagne Reception with cast on April 29 – Tickets are $27.00

Ticket Pricing:

Friday: Adults are $20.00, Seniors $18.00, and Students $14.00

Saturday and Sunday: Adults are $24.00, Seniors $21.00, and Students $14.00.

Tickets are available at www.lbplayhouse.org, or by calling 562-494-1014, option 1.

Long Beach Playhouse is located at 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach, CA, 90804, right across from the Long Beach Recreation golf course. The Playhouse is community-supported theatre with programs and events that cut across age, gender, ethnic, and cultural boundaries.

Performances are 8 p.m. Friday, and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The box office is open Wednesday-Saturday from 3:00-8:00 pm and Sundays from 1:00-2:00 pm on scheduled matinees.