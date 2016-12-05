Long Beach Public Library Announces New Sunday Hours at El Dorado Neighborhood Library

The community is invited to enjoy new Sunday hours at El Dorado Neighborhood Library, 2900 Studebaker Road, from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm. In addition, hours at the Main Library at the Long Beach Civic Center have been extended on Thursday nights, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm.

“Our libraries are vital community centers where people of all ages can access new technologies, career support, and read the latest from their favorite authors,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “Allowing access on Sundays increases access to our libraries for all residents.”

The El Dorado Neighborhood Library is the fourth library to feature Sunday hours, joining Bay Shore, Burnett and Michelle Obama Neighborhood Libraries. The City Council approved the library hours in the Fiscal Year 2016-17 budget.

“The El Dorado Neighborhood Library is truly a cherished community asset, valued by all neighbors,” said Councilwoman Stacy Mungo. “The newest addition of Sunday hours is important for our youth, families and seniors alike who frequent the library.”

“Our goal is to provide Sunday hours that could best serve the residents of Long Beach,” said Glenda Williams, Director of Library Services. “The El Dorado Neighborhood Library served more than 108,000 patrons, and nearly 130,000 materials were checked out last year.”

For more information on El Dorado Neighborhood Library and its services, visit www.lbpl.org/location/el_dorado or call 562.570.3136.

About Long Beach Public Library

Long Beach Public Library, founded in 1896, serves a diverse urban city of close to half a million people. The Long Beach Public Library system includes Main Library, eleven other unique Neighborhood Libraries and a vibrant online presence. With an emphasis on providing free and equal access to information and support for lifelong-learning, the Library offers books, media, downloads, databases, Internet access, Family Learning Centers and a variety of events ranging from story times to cultural programs. For more information, visit www.lbpl.org or call 562.570.7500.