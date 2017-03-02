Long Beach Symphony POPS! Presents Symphonic Spectacular: See the Music! A Sensory Extravaganza

If you’ve always wanted to bring your entire family to a Long Beach Symphony POPS! concert, there’s no better time than 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at the Long Beach Arena (300 E. Ocean Blvd.), when you’ll be able to both hear – and see – the music!

Symphonic Spectacular: See the Music! is a sensory extravaganza featuring some of the world’s best-known symphonic music enhanced with video imagery and stunning lighting effects. The show is the brainchild of conductor and host Michael Krajewski, known for his wry sense of humor, and visual producer and designer, Elliott Forrest, who will provide vivid and imaginative imagery of Long Beach to enhance the concert-going experience. To further personalize the evening, the public is encouraged to submit digital photos of their pets for projection on the big screen during a symphonic rendition of Talk to the Animals. (Email photos to: bigscreenconcert@me.com and use LBPets in the subject line, or submit on-site up to 30 minutes prior to the concert).

The video presentation includes abstract and realistic designs in the style of the film “Fantasia” as well as high-definition imagery, stills and animation of landscapes, nature, celebrities and outer space, and the music is a mix of classical and pieces from theater and films. Musical selections include: Rimsky-Korsakov’s Flight of the Bumblebee, Mendelssohn’s Wedding March, Rossini’s Galop from Offenbach’s William Tell Overture, works by Strauss and Gershwin, a tribute to John Williams, a medley of Beach Boys tunes, and more. The music and imagery provide an experience that is at times stirring, poignant, hilarious and inspiring.

Known for his entertaining programs and clever humor, Michael Krajewski is a favorite with Long Beach audiences and a much sought-after conductor of symphonic pops. He is the principal pops conductor of the Houston Symphony, the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra, and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

Elliott Forrest is a Peabody Award-winning broadcaster and producer. He regularly produces large-scale symphonic concerts working with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Philadelphia Orchestra, The Atlanta Symphony, The Pasadena Pops and the Little Orchestra Society of New York in a variety of indoor and outdoor venues, including the Hollywood Bowl and Lincoln Center. He is currently heard on New York’s Classical Music Radio Station 105.9FM WQXR and WNYC. He is the host and producer of the national radio concerts of The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. He also hosts and produces podcasts for the New York Philharmonic.

“This highly entertaining show is suitable for all ages” said Kelly Lucera, Symphony Executive Director. “We want to thank the Port of Long Beach and others from the waterfront community whose support of this special evening makes it possible for us to present this visual concert.”

Seating options range from 10-top tables to 4-top Bistro area seating to seats in the Loge. Regardless of seating preference, patrons are invited to bring their own picnics and libations or to purchase dinner from a list of preferred local caterers. Doors open at 6:30 pm to allow time for dining, mingling with friends and submitting pet photos for the show; the concert begins at 8:00 p.m. The POPS! Series is sponsored, in part, by Farmers & Merchants Bank.

Concert tickets start at $25. For more information, or to purchase tickets or tables, please visit the Symphony’s website at www.longbeachsymphony.org or call 562-436-3203.