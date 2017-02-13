Long Beach Transit Board Member Nancy Pfeffer to Speak at Long Beach Sierra Club Monthly Meeting

Nancy Pfeffer is currently one of the seven members of the Long Beach Transit Board of Directors, in addition she serves on the Board of FuturePorts and the Government Affairs Council at the Long Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. She has had an extensive career in public and private sectors and with a focus on regional planning and public transportation.

At the next regular monthly meeting of the Long Beach Area Sierra Club, Nancy will talk about transportation and sustainability trends and what they might mean for Long Beach and the region. This will be an engaging and interactive conversation and the public and press are welcome and invited to participate.

The Sierra Club Long Beach Group is part of the Angeles Chapter of the Sierra Club. The group has more than 2,500 members and serves Cerritos, Hawaiian Gardens, Lakewood, Long Beach, Los Alamitos, Signal Hill and Seal Beach.

The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. on March 1, 2017 at the Environmental Services Bureau, 2929 E Willow St, Long Beach. It is free, and open to the public. Ample parking, the building and restrooms are accessible to the handicapped.

More information about the Sierra Club Long Beach Group can be found at:

http://www.sierraclub.org/angeles/long-beach