Long Beach Transit Debuts Battery-Electric Buses

On Friday, March 31, Long Beach Transit released three battery-electric buses into regular service on the complimentary, downtown Passport route. The zero-emission buses are a first for Long Beach and a milestone for the transit agency.

LBT’s new battery electric buses are designed to travel approximately 150 miles on a full charge. The buses will be charged overnight at LBT headquarters much like compressed natural gas (CNG) buses are fueled when they return to the headquarters after their service day. Since the buses release no emissions, each bus can reduce LBT’s daily carbon footprint.

“This is a great day for Long Beach Transit and the community,” said Kenneth McDonald, LBT Chief Executive Officer. Our new battery-electric buses will help to reduce noise and air pollution, and provide an environmentally-friendly ride for customers. When more of the buses are released into service, the Passport will become 100 percent battery-electric and LBT will deploy some of the buses on other routes throughout our service area.”

LBT will be releasing the next seven battery-electric buses as each becomes cleared for service and as the charging infrastructure to support them is complete.

Long Beach Transit has a long history of using innovative technologies to promote clean air in its service area. When diesel buses were standard throughout the industry, LBT was an early adopter of particulate traps to prevent harmful matter from escaping from the exhaust. In the mid-2000s, LBT was an innovator when it began to step away from diesel, and purchased gasoline-hybrid buses. In 2012, LBT purchased its first CNG buses. Now LBT has 10 battery-electric buses and intends to expand that fleet in the coming years. Also, LBT’s next purchases of CNG buses will boast a near-zero emission engine. By 2020, LBT will be 100 percent alternatively fueled.