Long Beach Transit Elects Board Officers

In December 2016, at its annual election board meeting, the Long Beach Transit Board of Directors re-elected Maricela Renteria de Rivera as LBT’s board chair and Sumire Gant as vice-chair. Colleen Bentley was elected as secretary-treasurer.

Maricela Renteria de Rivera is the Co-Founder/Director of Long Beach Breastfeeds, and formally worked as a Public Affairs Assistant for the Long Beach Airport. A graduate of Leadership Long Beach, Ms. de Rivera served on the Board of Directors, including the Executive Committee, for three years. Ms. de Rivera currently serves on the Board of Directors for BreastfeedLA.

“I’m honored to continue my role as chairperson of the Long Beach Transit board of directors,” said de Rivera. “I’m very excited for this year as LBT continues with innovative projects and conducts extensive public outreach to the community and customers to garner feedback and suggestions about LBT’s products and services.”

Sumire Gant heads her own consulting practice specializing in sustainable transportation planning and public affairs. Acknowledged for her efforts to make Long Beach the Most Bicycle Friendly City in the country, Ms. Gant managed the transportation planning and programs division for the City, securing millions of dollars in grants to plan and construct innovative bicycle and pedestrian improvements. Ms. Gant holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from UCLA and a Bachelor’s of Science from the USC.

Colleen Bentley worked in the California State University Chancellor’s Office for 25 years, where she served as Public Affairs Director and special projects director. Ms. Bentley’s work included working with the Chancellor, Board of Trustees and the 23 campus presidents on media relations, communication issues and video/web projects. Ms. Bentley currently serves on the CSULB Alumni Association Board, the Leadership Long Beach Honorary Board, the Advisory Board for the Long Beach Public Library Foundation, the Community Improvement League Board and the Friends of Belmont Shore Board.

Continuing on the Long Beach Transit Board of Directors are: April Economides, Nancy Pfeffer, and Mary Zendejas. One director position is currently vacant. Long Beach Transit Bylaws allow for two non-voting city representatives appointed by the Long Beach city manager. Eric Widstrand (Public Works) continues in that capacity and Lea Eriksen (Financial Services), was appointed in July 2016.

The Long Beach Transit Board of Directors meetings are held monthly at noon in the Long Beach City Council Chambers (333 W. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90802).

The 2017 Board Meeting Schedule is as follows:

Monday, January 23, 2017

Monday, February 27, 2017

Monday, March 27, 2017

Monday, April 24, 2017

Monday, May 22, 2017

Monday, June 26, 2017

Monday, July 24, 2017

Monday, August 28, 2017

Monday, September 25, 2017

Monday, October 23, 2017

Monday, December 11, 2017

