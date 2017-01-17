Long Beach Yellow Cab Selected The 2017 Community Corporation Honoree Peacemaker Award

Long Beach Yellow Cab has been chosen as the recipient of the 2017 Community Corporation Honoree Peace Maker Award for their exemplary community service. This award is part of the Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Peace & Unity Parade and Celebration run by Councilmember Dee Andrews’ office. The General Manager of Long Beach Yellow Cab (LBYC), William Rouse, will accept the award at the Long Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday, January 17, 2016 at 5:00pm

Each of the six honorees (Community Male, Community Female, Community Youth Male, Community Youth Female, Community Spirit, and Community Corporation) is chosen based upon their background of volunteering in the community, as well as, promoting messages of community engagement, nonviolence, and unity.

LBYC supports the Long Beach Community by giving free rides, donations, and volunteer time by their staff. LBYC has been a corporate sponsor of various local events and nonprofits including: the Ronald McDonald House Charity, Long Beach’s State of the Arts, the Music Tastes Good Festival, and the We Love LB community organization. Every year, LBYC also provides free rides to a variety of events including: to the polls for all elections, for participants going to the “Giving With a Thankful Heart” Thanksgiving dinner, for the Leadership Long Beach Challenge, and for the Ronald McDonald House Annual Walk for Kids.

The Peacemaker Award recognizes the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. who brought innovative strategies in spreading compassion and love among all people, as well as, utilizing nonviolence as the means to transform communities.

About Long Beach Yellow Cab:

LBYC provides taxi services to the cities of Long Beach, Signal Hill, Lakewood, Seal Beach, Hawaiian Gardens and Cerritos. With of 170 taxi cabs deployed in Long Beach, LBYC is committed to providing safe and reliable rides. The company is a Co-op of 170 driver-owners, more than 70% of whom reside in Long Beach.