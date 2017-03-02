Man Arrested and Charged For Multiple Robberies

Long Beach Police announced felony charges were filed today against a man in connection with multiple robberies involving local businesses and one in the City of Gardena.

Between February 18, 2017 and February 27, 2017, a suspect armed with a handgun entered several locations, demand money from the employees, and fled before officers arrived. Fortunately, none of the victims were injured during any of the robberies. The dates and locations where the incidents occurred is provided below. All occurred in Long Beach except where indicated.

February 18, 2017 – 200 block West Willow Street

February 19, 2017 – 3000 block East Broadway and 1100 block East 7th Street

February 20, 2017 – 300 block East Willow Street

February 20, 2017 – 1600 block West Artesia Boulevard, Gardena

February 21, 2017 – 3400 block East 7th Street

February 23, 2017 – 1100 block Redondo Avenue

February 25, 2017 – 3200 block East Anaheim Street

February 27, 2017 – 5300 block Atlantic Avenue and 3400 block Long Beach Boulevard

In one incident, an astute clerk was able to provide a detailed description of the suspect’s vehicle to the arriving officers. Through the tenacious efforts of North Patrol Division Officer Brearley, investigators were able to identify a suspect.

On February 27, 2017, detectives arrested 49-year-old Manolette Christopher Payne of Norwalk for his involvement in the commercial robberies. They also determined that Payne was on parole for carjacking. Pursuant to the arrest, detectives served a search warrant, towed the suspect’s vehicle, and recovered evidence related to the robberies.

On February 28, 2017, the case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration. On March 1, 2017, the District Attorney’s Office filed 11 felony counts of attempted robbery and robbery against Manolette Christopher Payne. He is currently being held in the Long Beach City Jail with bail set at $1,625,000.

The investigation remains ongoing. Detectives urge any commercial employee who was the victim of a robbery, but has yet to report it, to call Robbery Detectives Collier and Johnson at (562) 570-5731. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smart phone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.