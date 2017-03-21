Man Arrested For Unsolved 1976 Murder

On Monday, March 20, 2017, Long Beach Police announced that an arrest has been made in connection with a cold case murder investigation. On March 16, 2017, Homicide detectives arrested 73-year-old Jerry Lee Hires at his Long Beach residence. Hires was booked for murder and ex-felon in possession of a firearm. He is currently being held in Long Beach City jail with bail set at $2,000,000.00.

On June 13, 1976, Long Beach Police were dispatched to the 300 block of East 17th Street regarding a disturbance call with possible gunshots. Arriving officers found a male adult, who sustained gunshot injuries to the upper torso, inside an apartment. Long Beach Fire Department personnel transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The victim was later identified as 25-year-old Tyrone Patrick of Long Beach.

The case went unsolved for nearly 40 years until October 2015, when detectives received an anonymous tip. Detectives conducted an extensive investigation which included re-examining the evidence and locating each witness in an attempt to re-interview them. Ultimately, detectives were able to arrest the individual who they believe was responsible for Tyrone Patrick’s death.

On Monday, March 20, 2017, detectives presented the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detectives Mark Bigel and Shay Kelley at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smart phone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.