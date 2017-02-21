Mayor Garcia and Others Rally in Support of Measure H Today

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia joins together with U.S. Vets and local community leaders to rally today Tuesday, February 21 at 10:30am, in support of Measure H, the critical March 7 vote to tackle the growing homelessness challenges in L.A. County.

Measure H which will help people across L.A. County, including women and children, veterans, and those with mental illness, get the help they need and break the cycle of poverty. It will end homelessness for 45,000 families and individuals within 5 years and prevent homelessness for 30,000 families and individuals over the same period. Measure H is a dedicated revenue source that can only be spent on ending and preventing homelessness in L.A. County over the next 10 years.

The rally occurs on the heels of Long Beach leaders voting earlier this month to back Measure H, citing the need for additional resources. Homelessness impacts every aspect of the city’s budget and local leaders describe the homelessness crisis as massive and costly. Vice Mayor Rex Richardson has stated, “It’s a $500 million a year problem just here in Long Beach….we can’t handle it alone.”

As Mayor Garcia has worked tirelessly with U.S. Vets to end veteran homelessness, the event takes place fittingly at Century Villages at Cabrillo, which provides housing to hundreds of veterans on the former Navel housing site for the Long Beach Shipyard.

The rally in support of Measure H is today, Tuesday, February 21 at 10:30am . It will be held at Century Villages at Cabrillo in the Cabrillo Gateway Community Room 2000 San Gabriel Ave. Long Beach, CA 90810.

Note: Google Maps and Mapquest directions point to a close route. Make sure to enter off PCH to San Gabriel and into the campus at the security gate. The venue will be immediately to the right after entering and parking is available on San Gabriel Avenue for two blocks down to Willard St.

For additional information visit www.VoteYesOnH.com.