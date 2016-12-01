Merry Mid-Century: A Found Theatre Tribute To 1950S TV Christmas Specials

Feeling stressed out over the holidays? Having anxiety over the color of the Starbucks seasonal cup? Can’t decide whether to say “Merry Christmas” or “Happy Holidays?” Relax…we’re here to make America merry again with one of those warm and schmaltzy 1950s TV Christmas specials, featuring the shining stars of the day. Join us in a simpler time when there were only three TV stations and everything was black and white.

Bring a new pair of men’s or women’s socks to be donated to Long Beach agencies providing assistance to the homeless and receive a complimentary eggnog or other festive beverage.

Performances of Merry Mid-Century will take place:

Friday and Saturday, December 2 to 17, 8 pm

Sunday Matinees: December 4 and 18, 2:30 pm.

Tickets cost $15, kids under 12, $8. For information and reservations call (562) 433-3363 or email info@foundtheatre.org. The Found Theatre is located at 599 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach 90802.