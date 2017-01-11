Nonprofit Hosts Free After-School Mentoring Program for Girls at Michelle Obama Library

Global Girls Leading Our World (Global G.L.O.W.), a nonprofit dedicated to empowering young girls through mentoring and transformational literacy and art, will begin an after school program for girls, grades 5 through 12 at the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library, located at 5870 Atlantic Ave. in Long Beach. The program will be held on Thursdays from 3pm to 6:30pm and will begin Thursday, January 19, 2017. Girls interested in connecting with other young women with bright futures can apply for the free after school program at http://globalgirlsglow.org/fall-program-registration. College students who are interested in joining the Global G.L.O.W. team as a paid mentor can apply at: http://globalgirlsglow.org/get-involved/careers.

Global G.L.O.W. works with girls throughout Southern California in structured after-school and out-of-school mentoring-based programs that emphasize social-emotional learning (SEL), transformational literacy, creative self-expression, and theme-driven curricula. Mentors from local universities are recruited and teamed with a small group of younger girls in activities that help girls connect with and respect one another through the shared discovery and development of their own voices, narratives, strengths, talents, values, purposes and life paths.

“We are thrilled to expand our services to Long Beach to help young women reach their potential in life, said Kylie Schuyler, Founder of Global G.L.O.W. “Our goal is to facilitate authentic communication and expression between young girls and mentors that result in growing strength of character, self-determination, independence and self-confidence in girls and their mentors.”

For more information about Global G.L.O.W. please go to: http://globalgirlsglow.org or contact Michelle Turner at michelle@globalgirlsglow.org.