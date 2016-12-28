North Long Beach Overnight Winter Shelter Opens For Homeless

The overnight winter shelter for homeless individuals recently opened in North Long Beach, and will be open until March 1. Four other local shelters operate year-round for individuals and families.

Throughout the year, staff from the Health and Human Services Department’s Homeless Services Division and its community partners canvass Long Beach daily, engaging people who are homeless and offering emergency shelter, transportation, access to service providers and opportunities for housing. In 2016, 980 persons, including 200 veterans, received help to end their homelessness and were placed in permanent housing.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), the administrative authority responsible for selecting the winter shelter operator, selected First to Serve as the operator in November.

The shelter operates daily between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 am. In the event of inclement weather these hours may be extended by the operator. The shelter is a closed facility; once checked into the facility participants cannot enter or exit at-will. The shelter does not accept walk-ins; participants must be transported to and from the location from designated pick up/drop off areas.

The other local year-round shelters include the Long Beach Rescue Mission and Project Achieve for single individuals, and Catholic Charities and Lydia House for families.

Led by the Long Beach Health and Human Services Department, the Long Beach Continuum of Care (CoC) collaborates with multiple partners, from business and neighborhood associations, nonprofit and faith-based agencies to medical and educational institutions, to proactively address homelessness.

The CoC provided nearly 11,000 individual contacts in 2016, linking individuals to comprehensive services including shelter services, connection to mainstream benefits, mental health, medical care, employment, childcare, veteran benefits, housing linkage, prevention services and access to mail service and shower facilities.