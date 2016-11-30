Pamela Young Lee Named Associate Director of Rancho Los Alamitos Foundation

Pamela Young Lee has been named Associate Director for the Rancho Los Alamitos Foundation by a unanimous and enthusiastic vote of the Board of Trustees effective October 1, 2016. Ms Lee will provide support for Pamela Seager, Executive Director, as the institution moves through Phase III of the seismic strengthening of the ranch house, organizational development and other projects. (Yes! There are two dynamic women named Pamela at the reins on the ranch!)

Pam Lee, who has been with the Rancho for more than twenty years, began her career as Curator of the Mission Inn in Riverside in 1982 where she organized and completed the very first inventory of their collections and implemented conservation of paintings and sculptures. She was one of the first employees hired by Ms Seager for the Rancho in 1986 where she played a key role in the Master Planning process. She was recruited away from the Rancho in 1995 to become Director of Creative Resources at Walt Disney Imagineering where she worked for six years before assuming the Chief Curator position at the California Historic Society in San Francisco. She rejoined the Rancho in January of 2005 as Site Curator at Rancho Los Alamitos Historic Ranch and Gardens.

Given her past experience both with the Rancho and beyond, the staff, board and volunteers are delighted that Ms. Lee has accepted the new position. She is well suited for the role and is very familiar with all aspects of Rancho operations.

About Rancho Los Alamitos

Rancho Los Alamitos (the Ranch of the Little Cottonwoods) is owned by the City and people of Long Beach and operated by Rancho Los Alamitos Foundation as a public/private cooperative venture. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the 1,500-year continuous occupancy of the land spans from the ancestral village site of Puvuu’ngna, through the Spanish and Mexican periods, and on to the ranching and urbanization times s that have shaped Southern California.

Rancho Los Alamitos includes four acres of historic gardens primarily designed by the Olmsted Brothers from the 1920s through the 1930s, the core of an adobe rancho house from about 1800, and an early 20th century barns area. The award-winning Rancho Center, with permanent exhibition space and the restored barns area, features the blending of regional culture and the natural environment through time, including the Native American, Spanish and Mexican periods, the ranching and farming era, and mid-20th-century life. A place for all time, today Rancho Los Alamitos speaks to Southern California, yesterday, today and tomorrow.

The site is open to the public free of charge Wednesday through Sunday from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Guided tours of the Ranch House and Barns Area begin at the Rancho Center every thirty minutes, with the first tour at 1:00 p.m. and the last at 4:00 p.m.