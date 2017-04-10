Police Investigate Death of Female Found Near L.A. River

On Thursday, April 6, 2017, at 1:30 a.m., Long Beach Police were dispatched to the Los Angeles riverbed near the Ocean Boulevard Bridge after a caller indicated a body had been found.

The preliminary investigation revealed that when officers arrived, they located the body of a deceased female victim, unknown age, along the waterline of the riverbed.

The caller also indicated a vehicle had been seen leaving the area, and patrol officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle matching the vehicle’s description. The occupants were questioned, however, no arrests have been made relating to this case.

The Public Safety Dive Team and Long Beach Search & Rescue responded to the scene to search for any potential evidence. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office also responded and will determine the identity of the victim and the official cause of death.

Due to the ongoing investigation, no additional details are being released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact L.B.P.D. Homicide Detectives Donald Goodman and Mark Mattia at (562) 570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smart phone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.