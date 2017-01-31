Police Investigate Murder of Teen

2017-01-31 ·  By  Editor 

crime-scene-tape-lg

On Saturday, January 28, 2017, at approximately 8:56 p.m., Long Beach Police were dispatched to shots heard in the area of the 900 block of Maine Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located a male teen with multiple gunshot wounds, in the alley. Long Beach Fire Department personnel transported the victim to a local hospital where he as pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Jose De Jesus Flores, a resident of Long Beach.

No one is in custody and no suspect information is available. A motive for the shooting is unknown and the investigation remains ongoing. The incident is being investigated as possibly gang-related.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the L.B.P.D. Homicide Detail at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smart phone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

