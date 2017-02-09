Police Seek Help Identifying Person of Interest

The Long Beach Police Department would like to alert the community to incidents involving a male suspect responsible for multiple residential robberies and a subsequent sexual assault. Detectives are releasing a photo and asking for the public’s help in identifying this person of interest to further the investigation.

The four incidents occurred between February 2, 2017 and February 5, 2017, at various times between 5:45 a.m. and 7:45 p.m. All of the incidents occurred in a senior housing complex near Atlantic Avenue and Via Carmelitos. All of the victims were elderly females between the ages of 63 years to 95 years.

In most cases, a male adult suspect knocked on the door, forced his way inside, and physically assaulted the victims. Stolen property included purses, cell phones, and cash. In one case, the victim was walking near the residential complex when the robbery occurred.

The most recent incident escalated to a sexual assault. The suspect rang the victim’s doorbell, forced his way into the residence, sexually assaulted the victim, and fled with cash. Long Beach Fire Department personnel transported the victim, with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, to a local hospital.

Following the incidents, patrol officers searched for the suspect in the area. Law enforcement agencies in the region have been alerted and the investigation remains ongoing.

Detectives obtained video from surveillance cameras in the area and are releasing a photo of a person of interest, hoping that someone will recognize him and come forward. The person of interest is described as follows:

Gender: Male

Race: African-American

Age: 25 to 30 years

Height: 5’5” to 5’11”

Physical Description: Thin to medium build

Detectives are attempting to identify this person of interest and the suspect. Any additional victims who have yet to come forward are also encouraged to do so.

Anyone who may have information regarding this case is encouraged to call Long Beach Police Department Sex Crimes Detective J. Kearns at (562) 570-7368 or email LBPDSexCrimes@longbeach.gov. Anyone knowing the immediate whereabouts of the suspect should call 9-1-1. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smart phone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.