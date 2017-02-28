Port of Long Beach Accepting Applications For Sponsorship Program

The Port of Long Beach will accept applications during the month of March for its sponsorship program.

The Harbor Department provides sponsorship funds to local groups for socially responsible community events and programs that help inform residents about the Port’s role as an economic engine and a leader in environmental sustainability.

Last October, Harbor Commissioners awarded 136 Port sponsorships totaling a record $538,750 to organizations that make Long Beach a better place to live and work. The recipients included groups supporting causes such as education, diversity, environment, arts and health.

Community groups can submit their sponsorship funding requests from Wednesday, March 1, through Friday, March 31. The next and last call for applications this year will be in September.

Applicants are advised to plan ahead for their events — after the application period closes, it will take about 45 days before recommendations will be sent to the Board of Harbor Commissioners for a decision. It is expected funding will be awarded in mid-­May. There is no restriction on organizations that have received past awards. Applicants are judged on how they can help the Port inform the community of the many ways the Port of Long Beach is an integral part of the community fabric.

For more information on the Port’s sponsorship program and to apply, go to www.polb.com/sponsorship.