Port of Long Beach to Host Environmental Grants Workshops

The Port of Long Beach invites the public to attend workshops next week for the first round of a new, $46.4 million program created to help communities most affected by goods movement in San Pedro Bay.

Two workshops about this year’s call for applications — which cover health programs for asthma and air filters for schools, day-care centers and other facilities — will be held on Wednesday, April 19, at the Port of Long Beach Interim Administrative Offices, 4801 Airport Plaza Drive:

Air filters from 2-3 p.m.

Health programs from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Both will be broadcast live and archived at www.polb.com/webcast. Those who cannot attend can email questions to grants@polb.com. RSVPs can be sent to the same address.

The solicitations are part of the first round of the Port Community Grants Program. The funding will be distributed over the next 12 to 15 years and adds to the $18.2 million awarded under a previous grant program, making the total commitment to the community almost $65 million. No other port authority in the country has voluntarily committed as much money to community-based mitigation.

Learn more about the grant program by viewing the fact sheet, or visiting www.polb.com/grants.