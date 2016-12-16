Port Releases On-Dock Rail Facility Environmental Study

The Port of Long Beach today released a draft environmental study on a proposal to redevelop a rail yard to allow for the assembly of longer trains within the Harbor District, moving cargo faster while making operations more sustainable.

The proposed Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility would shift more cargo to “on-dock rail,” where containers are placed directly on trains at marine terminals. No trucks would visit the facility. The rail yard would be operated by Pacific Harbor Line, a switching railroad that has converted its fleet to clean diesel locomotives that reduce air pollution and save fuel. View a video about the project here.

“The proposed development would enhance the efficiency of goods movement at the Port of Long Beach,” said Interim Chief Executive Duane Kenagy. “This project is vital to our efforts to modernize the Port and continue to lead the way in environmental sustainability.”

The Port has prepared a draft environmental impact report (DEIR) analyzing the impacts of the proposed development, and the mitigation measures that would be used to address those impacts. The Port welcomes comment on the study through Feb. 13, 2017.

The document is available at:

www.polb.com/ceqa

Port of Long Beach Interim Administrative Offices, 4801 Airport Plaza Drive, Long Beach, 90815

Long Beach Main Library, 101 Pacific Ave., Long Beach, 90822

Written comments can be sent to Heather Tomley, Director of Environmental Planning, 4801 Airport Plaza Drive, Long Beach, CA 90815 or heather.tomley@polb.com.

Two public hearings will be held in January to offer the public an opportunity to comment in person on the document:

6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, Silverado Park, 1545 W. 31st St., Long Beach, CA 90810

6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, Port of Long Beach Interim Administrative Offices, 4801 Airport Plaza Drive, Long Beach, CA 90815

For more information, go to www.polb.com/PierB.