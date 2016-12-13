Public Invited to Promenade Square Park Tot Lot Grand Opening

The public is invited to attend a Grand Opening Ceremony for the new Promenade Square Park Tot Lot located at The Promenade and East First Street, on Saturday, December 17, at 10:00 am.

“Access to safe, fun places is a basic need in every neighborhood, and this new tot lot will serve the families in Downtown that had to travel a half-mile away to play,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “I am proud of the community support this project has received from Downtown’s residents.”

The Tot Lot, the first playground in Long Beach’s downtown urban core, will include a slide, several climbing structures and climbing rocks, a park bench, and playground safety surfacing. The design will complement the design elements of Promenade Square Park and The Promenade.

“I am grateful for the hard working community members, who saw the need for a playground and helped raise funds to make the project a reality,” said Councilmember Jeannine Pearce. “I am very excited that this day has finally arrived for our neighborhood children and families.”

The total project cost is $192,000, and is supported with $75,000 in one-time infrastructure funds from the Second Council District Office; $20,000 from Los Angeles County Supervisor Don Knabe; $10,000 from the Downtown Long Beach Alliance (DLBA); $7,300 raised by the Promenade Area Residents Association (PARA); and $5,000 from the Molina Family Trust.

For more information regarding the grand opening, please call Gladys Kaiser, Manager, Community Recreation Services, at 562.570.3150.