Rancho Los Cerritos Receives Grant From California Cultural and Historical Endowment to Build 1930s-Style Cottage

The California Cultural and Historical Endowment (CCHE) has awarded Rancho Los Cerritos a grant to build a 1930s-style cottage on site.

The 900-square-foot cottage will serve as offices and security, allowing more of the Rancho’s historic adobe building to be open to the public. The cottage, which is expected to break ground early next year and be completed in Feb. 2018, will close out Phase II of the Rancho’s master plan.

“I am very pleased to announce that we have received official word from CCHE that we received the grant to build the new cottage,” said Rancho Los Cerritos Executive Director Alison Bruesehoff. “This was a competitive grant and the first cycle of the “Snoopy” license plate grants.”

A special interest license plate featuring Snoopy debuted in California in December of 2015, and the proceeds of the plates benefits California museums. Rancho Los Cerritos was one of only two applicants whose grant applications were approved for the full amount requested.

The plan for the new building goes before the Long Beach Cultural Heritage Commission Nov. 12.

About Rancho Los Cerritos

Rancho Los Cerritos is an historic home in Long Beach, Calif. Built in 1844, the adobe home and grounds of Rancho Los Cerritos echo with the rich history of Spanish, Mexican, and American California and with the families who helped transform Southern California from its ranching beginnings to a modern, urban society. The two-story Monterey-style adobe is primarily furnished to reflect occupants and lifestyles from the 1860s-1880s. The site, a National, State and Long Beach Historic Landmark, also includes historic gardens and a research library and archives. It is operated by the Rancho Los Cerritos Foundation in a public/private partnership with the City of Long Beach. For more information, call (562) 206-2040, visit www.rancholoscerritos.org, and follow the rancho on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.