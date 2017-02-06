Red Carpet Oscar Event Fundraiser at The Art Theatre

It will be a red carpet community spectacular leading into the Art Theatre’s annual fundraising event during its Academy Awards party on “Retro Row” on Sunday, February 26 from 4-8 p.m.

The 4th Street stretch will be lined with limo wannabes and live action as Long Beach’s own celebrities walk the Art Theatre’s red carpet amid the glare of neighborhood paparazzi. A special event photographer will also be on-hand to capture the event arrivals at the valet and drop-off areas. The Art Theatre fundraiser can be followed on social media at #arttheatrelb.

The Art Theatre will feature the live telecast of the “Oscars” on the house screen with its new digital projection system. Guests will enjoy wine and hors d’oeuvres while specialty food trucks will dot the landscape. Black Tie dress is encouraged but not required.

A yet-to-be-announced special guest host will lead the Academy Awards party with onsite balloting between each televised award presentation for fun and prizes. The annual red carpet community fundraiser is open to the public with a variety of packages available including:

Current Member – Complimentary – One seat at the “Oscar” party for individuals that have donated in the past 12 months. Member seats must be claimed by February 12.

Bronze Membership – $25 – Admission for one with a free drink ticket and a yearly subscription to the Art Theatre film program.

Silver Membership – $50 – Admission for two with two free drink tickets and a yearly subscription to the Art Theatre film program. In addition, four free passes, a $47 dollar value, to any “@11 Film Series” screenings sponsored by the Art Theatre. Silver members will also have access to “members only” special screenings and regularly receive various other benefits.

Gold Membership – $100 – Admission for four with four free drink tickets and a yearly subscription to the Art Theatre film program. The member’s name will be displayed on the donor panel in the Art Theatre front lobby. In addition, free unlimited attendance to the “@11 Film Series” screenings sponsored by the Art Theatre. Gold members will also have access to “members only” special screenings and regularly receive various other benefits.

The 93-year-old Art Theatre is operated by a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and is the oldest operating single screen house in Long Beach. It opened as a silent movie theatre and included a pipe organ and orchestra pit. Today, it offers a one-of-a-kind return to the Golden Age of Cinema. The Art Theatre has been voted number one independent theatre in Los Angeles and is famous for its screening of the most imaginative and stimulating independent, documentary, animated, alternative lifestyle, foreign language and first run films.

“By attending the Oscar Party and becoming a member, guests are making a choice to support independent and local art. The Art Theatre is the last of its kind, and since the 1920s has been dedicated to showcasing and supporting the arts right here in Long Beach,” said Jan Robert van Dijs, president of the Art Theatre non-profit. “When becoming a member, guests not only gain entry to this year’s Oscar Party, but also demonstrate a commitment to helping the community and supporting the Art Theatre mission.”

The Art Theatre “2017 Red Carpet Oscar Event” fundraiser is open to the public through a membership purchase, but advance registration is required. Individuals interested must register by February 24 at http://arttheatre.eventbrite.com or email at membersoftheart@gmail.com.

The Art Theatre is located at 2025 E. 4th Street, Long Beach 90814. Valet service will be provided and self-parking is located in the parking lot at 4th Street and Cherry Avenue.