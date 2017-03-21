Residents Urged to Get Ready During Tsunami Preparedness Week, March 27–31

Tsunami Preparedness Week is March 27 to 31, and the City of Long Beach, in conjunction with the Southern California Earthquake Center at the University of Southern California, will participate in a variety of activities to inform residents of actions they can take to prepare for and respond to a tsunami.

“During a major disaster, emergency response personnel will be overwhelmed and resources will be limited,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “Tsunami Preparedness Week provides an opportunity for residents to really focus on their plans to survive a tsunami. However, residents should also be prepared and practice their plans to survive any man-made or natural disaster.”

A tsunami could arrive on our coast as a result of powerful earthquakes far away, large earthquakes nearby or by deep water landslides.

When a tsunami is imminent, residents can generally mitigate injury by quickly moving to higher ground. However, residents are strongly encouraged to take steps to prepare in advance for tsunamis, and a wide variety of other disasters.

Tsunami Preparedness Week activities include:

Distribution of a newly developed Tsunami Preparedness Guide designed for Long Beach residents to learn how to plan for and survive a tsunami.

The Long Beach Tsunami Walk will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 8:00 am for residents in the tsunami inundation/flood zone and for anyone wanting to get prepared. Residents are encouraged to meet at Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier and walk to a designated safe zone where City staff will answer questions and provide additional information.

On March 27, 2017 the City’s Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Communications Department will canvass businesses in the tsunami inundation/flood zone, and hand out the new Tsunami Preparedness Guide.

On March 29, 2017 the City’s Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Communications Department will coordinate a Tsunami Communications Drill to practice interagency communications in the event of a tsunami warning.

On March 30, 2017 the City will test its ability to communicate with residents in the tsunami inundation/flood zone who have signed up to receive AlertLongBeach emergency notifications. All residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertLongBeach at www.longbeach.gov/DisasterPreparedness to receive a voice, email or text message on their computer or mobile devices.

All residents are encouraged to be prepared and self-sufficient for up to five days following a disaster by creating an emergency supply kit filled with items that are used on a daily basis. Residents are also encouraged to join the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) or take classes at the Red Cross to learn basic emergency medical procedures. For additional information on tsunamis or other disaster preparedness topics, please visit www.longbeach.gov/DisasterPreparedness.