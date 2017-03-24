Richard and Trent Bryson Named Co-Entrepreneurs of the Year

Richard and Trent Bryson, co-owners of Bryson Financial, have been presented with the 2017 City National Bank Entrepreneur of the Year Award and will be honored at a Long Beach Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on April 27.

Richard and Trent, father and son, are highly regarded in the Long Beach business community and are known for a strong commitment to philanthropic work.

“They are both are true entrepreneurs,” says Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Randy Gordon, who noted that the Bryson’s are the 20th recipients of the award. “Their company, Bryson Financial, is respected for innovative client service and as an exemplary workplace for employees. We are proud to present the City National Bank Entrepreneur of the Year Award to these business role models.”

Bryson Financial is celebrating 48 years in business in Long Beach. Richard Bryson founded Bryson Financial in 1969 and Trent joined the agency in 2001. Bryson Financial provides employee benefits, business insurance, business retirement services and wealth management.

The luncheon will be held at the Hyatt Regency Long Beach, starts at 10:30 and is cosponsored by Holthouse Carlin & Van Trigt, Chick-Fil-A and Long Beach City College. For more information and to register, visit http://www.lbchamber.com/events/details/2017-city-national-

bank-entrepreneur-of-the-year-3059 or contact Wendy Rupp at (562) 432-7830.