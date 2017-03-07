Ride Share Pilot Program to Launch at Long Beach Airport Beginning April 5

Long Beach Airport (LGB) will begin a pilot program to allow operation of Transportation Network Companies (TNCs), more commonly known as ride sharing, at the airport. Beginning Wednesday, April 5, 2017 companies such as Uber, Lyft, Wingz, and See Jane Go will be allowed to pick-up at LGB as part of the pilot program. Previously, they were only permitted to drop-off.

“The TNC pilot program will enhance the travel experience and increase accessibility to Long Beach,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “This is a great opportunity to modernize our regulations and allow taxis and ride-share companies an environment to compete fairly while still improving services for travelers.”

Long Beach Airport invited TNCs, ground transportation service providers and the public to participate in a meeting February 1 to discuss and gain feedback on the proposed changes to the Airport’s ground transportation program and fee structure. Staff also performed a survey of the traveling public which determined that 87 percent of those travelers at LGB would use TNCs if available.

“Our study findings showed that adding TNC travel as an option to our passengers will benefit both travelers and the airport,” said Airport Director Jess L. Romo, AAE. “The pilot program will evaluate usage, infrastructure needs, airport revenue impacts, and enforcement, so we can continue to offer the high level of customer service which we are known for and still strive to provide a level playing field for all ground transportation operators at Long Beach Airport.”

A $3.00 per-trip fee will be implemented for TNCs and fixed permitting fees will be updated for taxis, limousines, and shuttles.