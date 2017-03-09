Road-Rage Incident Believed to be Motive For Murder

On March 7, 2017, at approximately 4:12 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Liberty Court regarding a shots call.

Upon arrival officers found 2 victims with apparent gunshot wounds. The first victim a male adult was determined deceased at the scene with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. The second victim a female adult had gunshot wounds to her upper and lower torso. She was transported to a local hospital by Long Beach Fire where she is listed in serious but stable condition.

The deceased victim has been identified as Trevor McCrainey, a 22 year-old resident of Long Beach.

The motive for this case is still under investigation but may be an incident of road-rage, after the victims and suspect/s got in an argument at a different location just prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Homicide Detectives Malcolm Evans and Robert Gonzales at (562) 570-7244. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may submit a tip through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smart phone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting http://www.lacrimestoppers.org/.