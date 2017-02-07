Romances at the Rancho Return February 11

Romances at the Rancho, with its special Valentine’s-themed tours, will return February 11.

Since the Rancho was first built in 1844, it has been the site of great love stories. Visitors will be able to hear these stories first-hand, as costumed interpreters portray former Rancho residents. These candlelight, after-hours tours will begin every fifteen minutes between 6 and 8 p.m. and last about an hour.

Meet Juan and Rafaela Temple, builders of the adobe home in 1844, as they explain how they first met, describe their Mexican-era wedding, and share what life was like on a cattle ranch in the mid-19th century. Guests will also encounter Jotham and Margaret Bixby, second owners of the Rancho, as they reminisce about their courtship during the Civil War and their move to Southern California. John and Susan Bixby, who married in the Rancho’s parlor after a secret courtship that took place in the early 1870s, will also tell their story.

Stepping into the twentieth century, guests will be introduced to Manuel and Concepcion Liera, boarders who met and married at the Rancho in the 1920s. The real-life Lieras celebrated their wedding at the Rancho in 1924 – and their 70th wedding anniversary at the site in 1994! Tours will end in the library with Llewellyn and Avis Bixby, who renovated the Rancho in 1930 and lived there during the Great Depression.

The evening will conclude with a reception of our own: a sumptuous dessert and live romantic music in the gardens. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased online.

About Rancho Los Cerritos

Rancho Los Cerritos is an historic home in Long Beach, Calif. Built in 1844, the adobe home and grounds of Rancho Los Cerritos echo with the rich history of Spanish, Mexican, and American California and with the families who helped transform Southern California from its ranching beginnings to a modern, urban society. The two-story Monterey-style adobe is primarily furnished to reflect occupants and lifestyles from the 1860s-1880s. The site, a National, State and Long Beach Historic Landmark, also includes historic gardens and a research library and archives. It is operated by the Rancho Los Cerritos Foundation in a public/private partnership with the City of Long Beach. For more information, call (562) 206-2040, visit www.rancholoscerritos.org, and follow the rancho on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.