Sean Gamette Named Managing Director of Engineering Services By Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners

The Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners on Monday named Port of Long Beach senior executive Sean Gamette as the Managing Director of Engineering Services.

Gamette, the Port’s Program Delivery Group Director and Chief Harbor Engineer, will lead a bureau that oversees and executes engineering and construction projects and maintenance for the Harbor Department.

Gamette was selected after a competitive process to replace Doug Thiessen, who retired earlier this year.

In his most recent position, Gamette led a team of managers, engineers, inspectors, surveyors, technicians and support staff responsible for the Port’s capital investment program. This decade, the Port is undergoing $4 billion in modernization to increase efficiencies, reduce environmental impacts and strengthen competitiveness.

Gamette came to the Harbor Department in 2003 as a senior program manager and was promoted to Deputy Chief Harbor Engineer in 2009 before assuming duties leading the Program Delivery Group in 2013. He has a Bachelor’s of Science degree in civil engineering from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.

“Sean has worked on projects in the Harbor as an engineer for almost 20 years, since before he even joined us,” said Port of Long Beach Interim Chief Executive Duane Kenagy. “His institutional knowledge and collaborative demeanor will serve the Engineering Services Bureau well as we complete the projects that are important to maintaining our competitiveness in this rapidly changing industry.”

