Sewage Spill Causes Closure of Alamitos Bay, Colorado Lagoon

A sewage spill Friday afternoon near Colorado Lagoon has resulted in a beach closure for all swimming areas in Alamitos Bay, including Marine Stadium, Mother’s Beach, Colorado Lagoon and Bayshore. The volume of the spill was estimated at approximately 27,000 gallons. The spill stopped at approximately 2:45 p.m.

Long Beach Health Officer, Dr. Anissa Davis, has ordered those swimming areas closed for water contact until lab results from the Long Beach Health Department confirm that the water is safe for swimming.

It should be noted that there is currently a rain advisory for all recreational beaches and bays in the City of Long Beach following the rain experienced in the last 24 hours. After any significant rainfall, unhealthy conditions may result from increased runoff from storm drain outlets and rivers, which eventually reach the City’s beaches. Recreational swimming areas should always be avoided for three days following the end of a rainstorm.

For the latest status on Long Beach recreational beach water quality, call the Water Hotline at 562.570.4199 or visit www.longbeach.gov/health/eh/water.