Sign Up Today for June Harbor Tours

Do you want to get a close-up look at some of the biggest vessels on the planet, take pictures of local marine life and learn about the Port of Long Beach’s role as an engine of the local and national economy? Register online on from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, May 1, for a free harbor tour at the Port of Long Beach in June.

The Port uses a lottery sign-up system for its 90-minute, behind-the-scenes, narrated tours scheduled each year from May through September. On the first Monday of each month, the online reservation system provides a 12-hour window to register via computer or mobile device for one of the four harbor tours available in the next month. A random drawing will select participants for each tour and within five business days you will receive confirmation of your reservation, or notification that you are on a waiting list.

Tours are scheduled on the first and third Saturdays of each month at 10 a.m., and the second and fourth Thursdays at 7 p.m.

Visit polb.com/porttours for more information or to make reservations.