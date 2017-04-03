St. Anthony High School Students Among Over 1,000 Students From Long Beach Attend Carousel at Musical Theatre West

Students from St. Anthony High School’s (SAHS) Theater I and Theater II classes attended a production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic, Carousel, on Thursday, March 30th. The production is set to run from March 24th – April 19th at the Carpenter Center which is located on the campus of California State University, Long Beach.

Musical Theatre West made this opportunity available to Long Beach schools by providing reduced rate scholarships which make ticket prices for students only $5.00. In addition to affordable ticket prices, Musical Theatre West funded half of the cost for bus transportation to and from the theater. St. Anthony High School students were among over 1,000 students from Long Beach area schools to benefit from this generous community event.

“It was a joy to be a part of this amazing experience with these students, who for the vast majority were seeing a live production for the very first time”, said Art and Theater Teacher, Patty Steponovich. Ms. Steponovich who is herself an SAHS alumna, is the school’s liaison for arts community partnerships.

St. Anthony High School offers a competitive co-educational, college preparatory curriculum with a wealth of extracurricular activities and leadership development opportunities. More information is available on the school’s website: www.LongBeachSaints.org, or by contacting the high school at 562-435-4496.